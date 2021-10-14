Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Declines By 61.1%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF remained flat at $$3.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

