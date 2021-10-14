Short Interest in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Drops By 57.1%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 504.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 126,620 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 215,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 99,374 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.494 dividend. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 126.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.