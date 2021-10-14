Short Interest in Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Declines By 60.0%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of BPRMF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,667. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

