Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Drops By 58.8%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $7.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

