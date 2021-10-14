Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Drops By 62.0%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CEOS stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 156,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,045. CeCors has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
CeCors Company Profile
