Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Drops By 62.0%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEOS stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 156,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,045. CeCors has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

CeCors Company Profile

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

