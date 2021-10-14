Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Declines By 52.6%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CETX opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.