Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Declines By 52.6%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CETX opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

