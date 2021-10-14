Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Expands By 197.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the September 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

