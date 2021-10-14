Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rises By 168.7%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, a growth of 168.7% from the September 15th total of 165,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.