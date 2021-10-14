Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Expands By 136.4%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBS Group stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

DBSDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

