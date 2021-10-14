Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Decreases By 62.6%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVK opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of -0.93.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

