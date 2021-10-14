Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Decreases By 51.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

