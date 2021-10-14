Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Rises By 122.2%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the September 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGC opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLGC shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

