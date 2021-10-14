Short Interest in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Increases By 173.6%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.