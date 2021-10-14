Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Declines By 55.7%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the September 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

