Short Interest in Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Increases By 150.0%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of GZUHY remained flat at $$13.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $26.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $2.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.7%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

