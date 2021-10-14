Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Expands By 215.4%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GURE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GURE opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.50. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

