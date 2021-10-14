Short Interest in InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Decreases By 60.5%

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INCT stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 73,938,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,743,125. InCapta has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

