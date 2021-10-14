Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Grows By 140.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IOR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.29. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.