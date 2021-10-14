Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Grows By 140.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of IOR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.29. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
