Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Drops By 64.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 827,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth $118,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTE opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

