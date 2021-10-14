Short Interest in iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Grows By 150.0%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ISGN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. iSign Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

iSign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

