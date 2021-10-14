Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Increases By 143.1%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,303. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 39.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

