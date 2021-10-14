Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Drops By 55.4%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,089,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,868,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,058 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

