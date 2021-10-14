Short Interest in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Declines By 57.9%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.30. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PCTEL by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PCTEL by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

