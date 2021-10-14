Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Rises By 209.3%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 209.3% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.63. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 49.64% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

