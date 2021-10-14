Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Increases By 150.3%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 150.3% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,200. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

