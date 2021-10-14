Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Increases By 209.0%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

RELL opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 million, a P/E ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

