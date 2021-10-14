Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Grows By 2,829.4%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,400 shares, an increase of 2,829.4% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 213.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.