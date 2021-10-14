Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Grows By 2,829.4%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,400 shares, an increase of 2,829.4% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 213.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
About Senmiao Technology
Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.