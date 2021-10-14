Short Interest in Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Rises By 145.5%

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SIMP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,943. Simply has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

