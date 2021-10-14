Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Grows By 133.3%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIKK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a return on equity of 194.70% and a net margin of 8.34%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in the designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

