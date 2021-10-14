Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Expands By 147.4%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the September 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,714,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGGI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 54,687,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,993,500. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
