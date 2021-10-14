Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Expands By 147.4%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the September 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,714,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGGI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 54,687,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,993,500. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

