Short Interest in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Expands By 172.0%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,376,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

