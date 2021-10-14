Short Interest in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Grows By 207.3%

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOET. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

