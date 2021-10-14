Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Grows By 137.1%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 121,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,202. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Get WEED alerts:

About WEED

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.