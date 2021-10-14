Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Grows By 137.1%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BUDZ remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 121,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,202. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.
About WEED
