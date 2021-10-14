Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.92

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $15.75. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 69,838 shares trading hands.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

