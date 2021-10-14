Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 201.2% in September

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

SRRA stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $273.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.02. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.