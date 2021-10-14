Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,365 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.46 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average of $187.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.