Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,868,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.63. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

