Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $544.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $590.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

