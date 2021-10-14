Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 433,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,761,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.