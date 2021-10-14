Signata Market Capitalization Tops $11.16 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Signata has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $363,564.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00241026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00095493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,079,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

