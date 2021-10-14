Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.21. Signet Jewelers posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signet Jewelers.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $748,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 104.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.