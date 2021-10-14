Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,600 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the September 15th total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,516.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of Signify stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. Signify has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.