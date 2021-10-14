Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price target on shares of Sika and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sika has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,712. Sika has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

