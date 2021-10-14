Skechers U.S.A. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 37,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the average daily volume of 3,939 call options.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 48,734 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.