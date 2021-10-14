Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 260.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLHG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SLHG opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 million and a PE ratio of -13.16. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

