Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.09.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 315,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,961,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

