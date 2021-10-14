Small Love Potion (SLP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169.87 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00249334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00096449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

