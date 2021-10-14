SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $332,771.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,063.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.12 or 0.06591105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00312236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.77 or 0.01037033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00094327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.00 or 0.00462634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.26 or 0.00340432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.00300192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004723 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

