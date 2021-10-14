Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $567,705.20 and approximately $14,391.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00090568 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000145 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

