Smoothy Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $935,704.00 and approximately $927,701.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00122141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,461.61 or 0.99875262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.33 or 0.06516797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.